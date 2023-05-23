WORLD
2 MIN READ
India orders mandatory tests for cough syrup exports following deaths abroad
India has ordered that all outbound cough syrups be tested after 70 children allegedly died in foreign nations upon taking the medicine.
India orders mandatory tests for cough syrup exports following deaths abroad
The WHO said the children died of kidney-related injuries after consuming the drugs. Photo: Other / Others
May 23, 2023

India has said it will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory.

This announcement comes after allegations that Indian-manufactured cough syrups caused the deaths of at least 78 children last year in The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

According to a public notice dated May 22, Indian authorities said every cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1.

“Cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported, subject to the export sample being tested and production of a certificate of analysis,” the notice issued by the Trade ministry showed.

India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry suffered a dent after the allegations, with several African countries immediately issuing alerts and extra scrutiny of drugs coming in from India.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us