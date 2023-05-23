India has said it will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory.

This announcement comes after allegations that Indian-manufactured cough syrups caused the deaths of at least 78 children last year in The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

According to a public notice dated May 22, Indian authorities said every cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1.

“Cough syrup shall be permitted to be exported, subject to the export sample being tested and production of a certificate of analysis,” the notice issued by the Trade ministry showed.

India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry suffered a dent after the allegations, with several African countries immediately issuing alerts and extra scrutiny of drugs coming in from India.