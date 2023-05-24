Singer Tina Turner, known globally by her fans for her hit songs The Best and What's Love Got to Do With It, has died at the age of 83, her manager announced.

Turner has spoken openly about her health issues including suffering from cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.

She has won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist, having first been inducted alongside Ike in 1991.

Her friend and renowned photographer Peter Lindbergh wrote on Instagram: ''With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.''

Entertainment celebrities have been sharing their tributes to the multiple Grammy Awards winner.