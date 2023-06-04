By Charles Mgbolu

If ever there was a best moment for a miracle, then perhaps it's now as a group of young Ugandan dancers stands on the verge of victory after progressing to the finals of the famous UK talent show, Britain's Got Talent.

The Ugandan dancers, called Triplet Ghetto Kids, are part of a family of 30-odd children taken in by Kavuma Dauda. His foundation has offered shelter, food, and education to children on the streets of Kampala since 2007.

‘’We appreciate our fans for supporting us. We will continue to use music to help orphaned and disadvantaged children. Thank you to the fans for loving us," Dauda tells TRT Afrika.

The story of the dance group Ghetto Kids went viral on social media last month after they got the golden buzzer midway into their performance from the judge, Bruno Tonioli.

Getting a golden buzzer grants performers a place in the live semi-finals of the show. It means skipping the bootcamp stage, where slots are fiercely competed for.

The Ghetto Kids swooned a global audience, with their Golden Buzzer audition video getting over 1.2 million views on YouTube. They were the first to achieve this feat at this year's show.

On Sunday night, they have a task of stealing the hearts of the audience again, dancing their hearts out in a heated final that features other exceptional talents.

Delivering on this will guarantee the young dancers a £250,000 prize as well as other endorsements and benefits.

Back in their home country, Uganda, fans are screaming their support especially on social media.

The Ghetto Kids will go head-to-head against singers Travis George, Olivia Lyner, and Malakai Bayoh; dancers Lilliana Clifton and Musa Motha, comedian Viggo Venn, magician Cillian O’Connor, and aerial gymnasts Duo Odyssey.