France has opened talks with Malian authorities following the detention of a French embassy staff member in Bamako, describing accusations of "destabilisation" in the country as "unjustified," France 24 reported on Saturday.

Malian officials announced on Thursday that the French national had been arrested on suspicion of working with intelligence services to undermine the country's stability.

The Malian military, which has ruled since successive coups in 2020 and 2021, also claimed dozens of soldiers were detained over an alleged plot to topple the government.

The French Foreign Ministry, according to the report, confirmed that discussions were underway to resolve the situation and secure the "immediate release" of the employee, who it stressed is protected under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.