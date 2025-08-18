Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday informed his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the results of his summit last week with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said.

A statement by the presidential office said Putin spoke to his counterpart over the phone, and Ramaphosa expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful settlement to the ongoing Ukraine war.

“The mutual commitment to further develop the Russian-South African comprehensive strategic partnership and close cooperation between the two countries on international platforms was confirmed,” the statement added.

Putin and Trump held a session on Friday in Anchorage, the largest city of the US state of Alaska, which marked the first meeting between sitting American and Russian leaders since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Trump terms talks 'productive'