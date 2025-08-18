More than 40 people are missing after a boat carrying at least 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto State, the country’s emergency agency says.

“About 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing,” the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The boat was reportedly en route to Goronyo Market when it overturned.

NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar said the agency launched an immediate response upon receiving initial reports of the incident.

Rescue efforts