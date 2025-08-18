AFRICA
1 min read
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Search and rescue efforts are underway after boat carrying over 50 passengers sinks en route to local market
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season. / Reuters
August 18, 2025

More than 40 people are missing after a boat carrying at least 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto State, the country’s emergency agency says.

“About 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing,” the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The boat was reportedly en route to Goronyo Market when it overturned.

NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar said the agency launched an immediate response upon receiving initial reports of the incident.

Rescue efforts

Recommended

NEMA’s operations office in Sokoto, in coordination with local authorities and emergency services, has intensified search and rescue operations to locate the missing passengers.

“The agency reassures the public of its commitment to saving lives, providing timely updates and coordinating all necessary support for the affected families,” the statement added.

Boat-related accidents occur frequently in Nigeria, as water transport remains a common form of transportation, especially in riverine rural areas.

In November last year, dozens of people died when a boat carrying nearly 200 passengers capsized along the Dambo-Ebuchi stretch of River Niger in north-central Niger State.

Nigerian authorities have mostly blamed tragic boat capsizes on overloading, poor maintenance, bad weather, and a lack of safety measures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us