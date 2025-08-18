The Congolese government and M23 rebels have missed Monday's deadline to reach a peace agreement in Doha, raising fears that tensions between the two parties might derail talks and reverse progress made to end the conflict.

Fighting in eastern DR Congo has intensified this year, with the M23 group launching an offensive that allowed it to capture the two largest cities in the region.

Under a mediation effort hosted by Qatar, DR Congo and the rebels signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in which they vowed to start negotiating a deal no later than August 8 with the goal of reaching it by August 18.

M23 rebels said in a statement on Sunday that only the full implementation of the declaration of principles, which includes the release of prisoners, would enable the next round of talks to proceed.

Draft agreement