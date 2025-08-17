Demonstrators took to the streets across Israel on Sunday calling for an end to the war in Gaza, as the military prepares a new offensive.

The protests come more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to capture Gaza City, following 22 months of brutal attacks on Gaza that have created dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

Forty-nine captives remain in Gaza.

A huge Israeli flag covered with portraits of the remaining captives was unfurled in Tel Aviv's so-called Hostage Square – which has long been a focal point for protests throughout the war.

Israel arrests protesters

Demonstrators also blocked roads, including the highway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem where they set tires on fire and caused traffic jams, according to local media footage.

Israeli police beefed up forces, saying no "public order disturbances" would be tolerated, later announcing 32 protesters arrested.

Protest organisers and the main campaign group representing the families of hostages also called for a general strike on Sunday – the first day of the week in Israel.

In Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, many businesses were shut.

'Time to end the war'

"I think it's time to end the war. It's time to release all of the hostages," said Doron Wilfand, a 54-year-old tour guide, at a rally in Jerusalem.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group said in a statement that protesters would "shut down the country today (Sunday) with one clear call: End the war, bring back the 50 hostages."