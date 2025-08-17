Demonstrators took to the streets across Israel on Sunday calling for an end to the war in Gaza, as the military prepares a new offensive.
The protests come more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to capture Gaza City, following 22 months of brutal attacks on Gaza that have created dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.
Forty-nine captives remain in Gaza.
A huge Israeli flag covered with portraits of the remaining captives was unfurled in Tel Aviv's so-called Hostage Square – which has long been a focal point for protests throughout the war.
Israel arrests protesters
Demonstrators also blocked roads, including the highway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem where they set tires on fire and caused traffic jams, according to local media footage.
Israeli police beefed up forces, saying no "public order disturbances" would be tolerated, later announcing 32 protesters arrested.
Protest organisers and the main campaign group representing the families of hostages also called for a general strike on Sunday – the first day of the week in Israel.
In Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, many businesses were shut.
'Time to end the war'
"I think it's time to end the war. It's time to release all of the hostages," said Doron Wilfand, a 54-year-old tour guide, at a rally in Jerusalem.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group said in a statement that protesters would "shut down the country today (Sunday) with one clear call: End the war, bring back the 50 hostages."
Egypt said in recent days mediators were leading a renewed push to secure a 60-day truce that would include hostage release, after the last round of talks in Qatar had ended without a breakthrough.
Some Israeli government officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Culture Minister Miki Zohar who oppose any deal with Hamas, slammed Sunday's demonstrations.
Widespread protests
AFPTV footage showed protesters at a rally in Beeri near the Gaza border, and Israeli media reported protests in numerous locations across the country.
The Israeli plans to expand the war into Gaza and nearby refugee camps have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.
Israel's Army Radio reported on Sunday that military chief Eyal Zamir was due to review the "plans to conquer Gaza City" in a meeting later in the day.
According to the report, residents would be evacuated before troops encircle the city and finally seize it, beginning "in the coming weeks."
UN experts warn of famine
Tens of thousands of reserve soldiers would be called up for the mission, the report added.
UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli fire on Sunday killed at least seven Palestinians waiting to collect food aid near two sites.
Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza have killed more than 61,897 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza. The United Nations considers the toll reliable.