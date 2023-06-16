BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Rwanda lifts restrictive coffee order
The ban, which had been in effect since 2016, prohibited coffee farmers from selling their produce outside their local markets.
Rwanda is Africa's ninth-largest Arabica coffee producer. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 16, 2023

The Government of Rwanda has lifted a coffee zoning policy that required farmers to sell their produce only within their localities.

The Agriculture ministry on Thursday lifted the order, which had been in effect since 2016.

The policy required coffee farmers within specific geographical zones to sell their crops exclusively to designated coffee processing facilities, while banning external sales or purchases.

In its statement, the government did not reveal reasons for lifting the ban.

"Purchasing and trading coffee cherries is permitted throughout the country without restriction,” said the Agriculture ministry.

Rwanda is Africa's ninth-largest Arabica coffee producer, with around 400,000 farms.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
