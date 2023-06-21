AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Daughter of Angolan ex-president ‘embezzled $57m state funds’
Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angolan former president, has been declared guilty of corruption by a Dutch court.
Daughter of Angolan ex-president ‘embezzled $57m state funds’
Isabel dos Santos is suspected to be hiding in Dubai.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 21, 2023

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, diverted state funds to her personal accounts between 2006 and 2017, a Netherlands court has ruled.

The 48-year-old worked with senior managers of Angola’s state oil company, Sonangol, to siphon $57 million, the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam stated on Tuesday.

Evidence indicated that the money was channelled to Isabel’s accounts through Dutch private limited companies. The said-offence occurred when the businesswoman’s father was serving as President of Angola.

The appellate court largely blamed the directors of Sonangol for forging documents that aided the corrupt activities. Isabel had also been accused of using a proxy company to buy Sonangol shares on behalf of her Congolese spouse, Sindika Dokolo, who died in October 2020.

A tribunal of the Netherlands Arbitration Institute ruled in 2021 that Isabel fraudulently acquired the shares. According to the tribunal, the acquisition was void for being “contrary to public order and morality.”

Anti-corruption fight

Isabel’s father – now deceased – stepped down from the presidency in 2017, paving way for his successor, Joao Lourenco. Upon assuming office, President Lourenco sacked Isabel from her role as the chairperson of Sonangol as part of a crackdown on corruption.

A subsequent investigation by the Netherlands court established that Isabel had forged resolutions that had been signed allowing her to receive $57 million from Sonangol in the form of dividends. The court stated in its ruling that “all persons who signed one or more decrees knew that these were backdated.”

Mario Leite de Silva, a key associate of Isabel and the financial administrator of Sonangol, was also found guilty of involvement in graft.

Maarten Drop, the lawyer for Sonangol, has welcomed the court ruling, terming it “a boost in Angola’s fight against corruption,” Angolan news agency, LUSA, reports.

The Angolan government is trying to recover about $1 billion in assets from Isabel. Interpol has issued a red notice calling for her provisional arrest despite denying that she benefited unfairly from her father’s position. Isabel is suspected to be hiding in Dubai.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us