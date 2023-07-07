WORLD
Dutch PM Rutte resigns over migration policy
Mark Rutte says his coalition government is resigning as differences between parties over measures to stem migration were "irreconcilable."
Dutch PM Rutte said he resigns because differences in his government over migration were "irreconcilable." Photo: AFP / AFP
July 7, 2023

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced his resignation on Friday after a four-party coalition government fell apart due to disagreements about migration policy.

The decision by the Netherlands’ longest-serving premier to step down came after the ruling coalition failed to reach an agreement about how to deal with asylum seekers entering the country.

After days of talks between key members of the Cabinet led by Rutte, a deal was unable to be reached and the ruling coalition collapsed, NL Times reported earlier, citing a source "close to talks."

The collapse ended the fourth term of Rutte's Cabinet which was inaugurated Jan. 10, 2022.

Extremely regrettable

Rutte said his coalition government is resigning as differences between the parties over measures to stem migration were "irreconcilable."

"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy," Rutte told reporters in The Hague on Friday.

"This evening, we have unfortunately reached the conclusion that the differences are insurmountable. For this reason, I will shortly present my written resignation to the king in the name of the whole government."

"This is an extremely regrettable political reality." The decision by the Netherlands' longest-serving premier means the country will face a general election later this year for the 150-seat lower house of Parliament.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
