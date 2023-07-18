The African Union Commission has said it “regrets” the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Deal, which has benefited millions of people across the world since its inception one year ago.

“I regret the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for which the @_AfricanUnion had been an early advocate. I urge parties to resolve any issues to resume the continued safe passage of grains and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia to where it is needed, particularly in Africa,” the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows safe passage of vessels carrying grain and vegetable oil from war-hit Ukraine, expired on Monday after Russia declined to sign its renewal.

Four parties – Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and the United Nations (UN) – must all sign for the grain deal to qualify for extension.

Russia cites ‘unfairness’

All the parties except Russia had expressed their commitment to continuing the deal. The Kremlin accuses the UN of failing to honour an agreement that would have allowed Russia to export its fertiliser and food despite the West-imposed sanctions.

Türkiye, which has a key passage route for vessels moving into and out of Ukrainian territory, had expressed optimism that Russia would agree to the grain deal renewal.

At least ten African countries, especially those in the Horn of Africa, were benefiting significantly from the Black Sea Grain Deal.

Shashwat Saraf, East African Region’s Director of the International Rescue Committee, had earlier told TRT Afrika that the failure to renew the grain deal would cause “instability in the global food market.”

“Many countries in East Africa and other parts of the world rely on food imports to bridge shortage in the local market. If renewal of the grain deal is not secured, food insecurity in developing nations will only worsen,” Saraf said.

Abdikadir Bille, a farmer and major player in the agricultural sector in Somalia, had also predicted tougher times for Africa if the deal collapsed.

‘Averting malnutrition and deaths’

“Due to the long drought in the Horn of Africa region, millions of people have faced a hunger crisis. I am hopeful the relevant parties will extend the grain deal to avert malnutrition and deaths caused by hunger,” he said before the expiry of the grain initiative on July 17.

The leading beneficiaries of the Black Sea Grain Deal in Africa are Egypt, Tunisia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Algeria, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, according to UN data.

Most of the countries receive wheat, corn, soya beans, sunflower oil and barley from Ukraine.