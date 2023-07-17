Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the continuation of a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea after Moscow said it will suspend its participation.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said he would discuss the deal, including the export of Russian fertilizer, with Putin when they meet in person during an expected meeting in August.

But he signalled that he may discuss it with the Russian president through a phone call without waiting for the August meeting.

Türkiye always attaches importance to the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal and has intensified diplomatic efforts, President Erdogan said.

The Kremlin had said that the Ukraine grain deal had "de facto ended" hours before it was due to expire and that Moscow would return to the landmark agreement if its conditions were met.

"The Black Sea agreements have de facto ended today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The grain deal has ceased. As soon as the Russian part (of the agreements) are fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the grain deal."

Separately Russia has officially notified Türkiye Ukraine and the United Nations that it is against extending the Black Sea grain export deal, the RIA news agency reported, citing Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.