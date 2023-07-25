Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Ukraine with leaders of African countries, who will gather for a Russia-Africa summit hosted in Saint Petersburg later this week, the Kremlin has said.

"On July 28, Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have a working lunch with a group of leaders of African states on Ukraine issues," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia "appreciates the sincere efforts of the African partners for a political resolution of the conflict," the Kremlin said.

Several African leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, are expected at the summit set for Thursday and Friday in Putin's native city.

The Kremlin said that 49 African countries have confirmed their participation.

At the end of the summit a declaration will be adopted outlining the "coordinated approaches to the development of Russian-African cooperation", the Kremlin added.

Grain deal talks

The end of a deal that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea to global markets, including Africa, is set to dominate the agenda.

In the last few days, Moscow has sought to reassure African partners, saying it understands their "concern" on the issue.

At the summit's plenary session, Putin is expected to make a "big statement" that will address the issue of food and fertilisers, Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

"The main attention will be paid to the prospects for the further development of relations between Africa and Russia with an emphasis on our assistance to the national sovereign development of Africans, ensuring fair access to food, fertilisers, modern technologies and energy resources," Ushakov said.

Putin will hold meetings with several African leaders, including the presidents of Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa and the Central African Republic, according to Ushakov.

The summit is the second of its kind after an inaugural one that was held in 2019 in Sochi in southern Russia.