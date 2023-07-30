The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has resolved to impose immediate financial sanctions against Niger after soldiers staged a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, hosted the regional bloc’s extraordinary summit on the political situation in Niger on Sunday. The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat was among the leaders present.

AFP news agency, citing an ECOWAS official, said the sanctions will be imposed immediately. Some of the restrictions include closing of ECOWAS’s borders with Niger and imposing travel bans on the mutinous soldiers.

ECOWAS chairperson Bola Tinubu, who is also the President of Nigeria, said the regional bloc still recognises Bazoum as Niger’s head of state.

“Africa has come of age. We reject coup, an interruption to constitutional order,” he said in his address during the summit.

‘We must take strong action’

“One of us, Bazoum, is being held hostage by his army. That is an assault on every one of us and we must take a very strong action. One, to protect the life of President Bazoum. Disrupting the democratic order has led the people of Niger into a state of uncertainty and vulnerability,” Tinubu told his fellow West African heads of state.

“I have briefed some of you about the actions that we have taken to respond to this assault and to ensure that our colleague, President Bazoum, is safe, and that democracy is restored in Niger Republic. Either we call it constructive dialogue or otherwise, whatever you and I resolve will make or mar our democratic credentials,” he added.

“I want us to be strong, forceful and resolute about the survival of Bazoum as well as the freedom and restoration of the constitutionally elected body in Niger Republic. There is no more time for us to send a warning signal, it is time for action and we should walk the talk.”

ECOWAS also resolved to “use force” if seven days expire while Bazoum is still under detention.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the Presidential Guards, a unit that removed Bazoum from power, has since declared himself the transitional president of Niger.

Soldiers warn ECOWAS

On Saturday, the soldiers who dethroned Bazoum warned ECOWAS against interfering with the country’s internal affairs.

“The objective of the (ECOWAS) meeting (on Sunday) is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger through an imminent military intervention in Niamey in collaboration with other African countries that are non-members of ECOWAS, and certain western countries,” junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said.

“We want to once more remind ECOWAS, or any other adventurer, of our firm determination to defend our homeland,” he said.