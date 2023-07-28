AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Explainer: Who is Niger's junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani?
General Tchiani is the commander of Niger’s presidential guards and has declared himself the country's new leader.
Explainer: Who is Niger's junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani?
Tchiani, who goes by Omar, said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2023

General Abdourahmane Tchiani took to state TV on Friday and identified him as the leader of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group of Nigerian soldiers who days earlier announced the removal from power of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The general, who also goes by Omar, said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.

Who is Tchiani?

General Tchiani is the commander of Niger’s presidential guards. Many media reports had highlighted him as the leader of the coup, after members of the unit on Wednesday detained President Bazoum in the presidential palace.

The 62-year-old general has been in charge of the presidential guard since 2011 and was promoted to the rank of a general in 2018 by former president Mahamadou Issoufou.

Ironically, the presidential guard was formed to shield presidents against coups.

It is not the first time Tchiani has been linked to a military takeover. He was accused of being among the plotters of a 2015 coup attempt against Mr Issoufou but was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

President Bazoum has not been seen in public since Wednesday but has held phone talks with US secretary of state and French President Emmanuel Macron. He said that he was "reachable" and "in good health", according to the French foreign minister.

What does the junta leader want?

Appearing on state television on Friday, Gen Tchiani said that soldiers seized power due to what he termed as the worsening situation in the country.

He said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.

“I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges,” he said.

The European Union has responded to the plea by threatening to cut aid to the country. "Any breakdown in the constitutional order will have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budgetary support," a statement from the 27-nation bloc said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us