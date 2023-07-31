The Sudanese civil aviation authority has extended the closure of the country's airspace until August 15, except for humanitarian aid and evacuation flights, Khartoum International Airport said in a statement early on Monday.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

The war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has killed at least 3,900 people, according to a conservative estimate, and displaced some 3.5 million. Many of those displaced fled into neighbouring countries.

Much of the fighting has occurred in densely populated neighbourhoods of Khartoum, pushing 1.7 million residents to flee and forcing the millions who remain to shelter from the crossfire in their homes, rationing water and electricity.

Meanwhile, RSF paramilitaries have ordered civilians to vacate homes in the capital's south, several residents said Sunday, as fighting between the forces of rival generals raged in the western Darfur region.

"Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) told me I had 24 hours to leave the area," Khartoum resident Fawzy Radwan told AFP.

Bombings continues

Hundreds of residents were being evicted from southern Khartoum's Jabra neighbourhood, according to residents on Sunday.

Jabra and the nearby area of Sahafa are home to the army artillery corps as well as an RSF base used by Daglo.

"They told us this is a military zone now and they don't want civilians around," resident Nasser Hussein told AFP. The RSF has been accused of rampant looting and of forcibly evicting people from their homes since the war began on April 15.

Along with Khartoum, some of the worst violence has been in the conflict-scarred region of Darfur, where allegations of war crimes have sparked a new investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Again on Sunday, clashes in the town of Nyala -- the capital of South Darfur state and Sudan's second-biggest city -- sent bombs falling on civilian neighbourhoods, witnesses said.

In the Central Darfur state capital Zalingei, the army "killed 16 rebels and captured 14, including an officer", a military source told AFP on Sunday, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.