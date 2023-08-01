Evacuations of French nationals from Niger will start on Tuesday following last week's military coup and anti-French unrest in the country, the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

French authorities are also working on the evacuation of nationals of other European countries, the statement added.

It was not immediately clear whether the evacuations will include French troops who have been supporting regional forces in the fight against insurgents in the Sahel.

France relocated its soldiers from Mali to Niger last year following deterioration of relations with the Malian military government. Now a similar situation unfolding in Niger.

It has already condemned the coup in the country and demanded ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to be reinstated.

Italy has also announced that it was planning to evacuate its nationals from the West African country. Italy's foreign minister said the government would arrange a special flight to repatriate nationals from Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Military threats

"The Italian government has decided to offer our fellow citizens in Niamey the chance to leave the city on a special flight to Italy," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

It is unclear how the evacuations will happen because Niger's new military rulers had announced a closure of all borders after they took over power last wee.

Regional bloc ECOWAS backed by Western allies has threatened to use force against Niger's coup leaders if they fail to reinstate President Bazoum.

Head of Niger's Presidential Guard Abdourahammane Tchiani took charge of the country following the coup.

The junta has accused France of planning to bring the ousted President back to power by force, something the French government denies. But it has supported ECOWAS decisions on the coup leaders, which include the potential ''use of force.''

However, Niger's neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso where there are also military governments following separate coups, have warned against any military intervention saying they would consider it as a ''declaration of war'' against them too.