France suspends aid, budget support to Burkina Faso
France’s development aid to Ouagadougou is estimated at €482 million ($530 million), while budget support for 2022 amounted to €13 million.
France is facing a backlash in the Sahel in recent years. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 7, 2023

France has suspended its development aid and budget support to Burkina Faso, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry Sunday.

The brief statement did not give the reasons for the aid cut.

But the announcement came days after Burkina Faso and Mali, both with military rulers, declared their strong backing for the junta that deposed Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup last month.

This was contrary to the position of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), which gave the coup leaders a seven-day deadline to reinstate Bazoum or they would consider forceful means.

Uncertainty

The two West African countries, which border Niger, declared that they would consider any military intervention in Niger a “declaration of war.”

On Sunday, as the ECOWAS deadline expired, there was uncertainty over whether the West African bloc would go ahead with a military intervention.

France's Foreign Ministry had announced its “firm and resolute” support for efforts by ECOWAS to reinstate Bazoum.

President Bazoum was detained by members of the Presidential Guard on July 26, who later announced the takeover of the government.

Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the commander of Niger's Presidential Guard, declared himself the head of government.

