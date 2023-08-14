By Charles Mgbolu

Eyes firmly shut as Miss South Africa 2023's top two finalists, Natasha Joubert and Bryoni Natalie Govender stood face-to-face on stage.

Natasha, in a blood-red evening gown, could barely look at Bryoni, who was also struggling to comport herself as the weight of the moment dawned on them both.

The winner of the pageant was about to be announced, and the excited audience was screaming in anticipation.

Finally, host Bonang Matheba announced the result. It was Natasha, and the tears of joy could not stop flowing.

The first runner-up gave her a hug and kiss, then stepped back for the crowing to take place.

The outgoing queen, Ndavi Nokeri, did the customary honour. Nokeri placed a dazzling 'Mowana' themed crown on Joubert's head and a bouquet of flowers in her hands.

The rapturous music revved up as Joubert did the queen's walk and wave; she was laughing and crying at the same time.

The Miss South Africa 2023 contest had a packed audience at the SunBet Arena in Time Square in Pretoria.

There was also a fiery line-up of music entertainers, including Siki Jo-An, Jimmy Nevis, Brenda Mtambo, and Robot Boii, who raised the roof with powerfully choreographed performances.

But the loudest applause has gone to the woman of the moment, Natasha Joubert, for fighting hard to get the crown.

''This moment is the epitome of a full circle moment for me. A dream that started 11 years ago," Natasha said in her acceptance speech.

Natasha, from Tshwane in Gauteng, is a BCom Marketing Management graduate and the owner and fashion designer of Natalia Jefferys, a company she started when she was 19.

She was the runner-up in Miss South Africa 2020 and later represented the country at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant in the US but failed to get a spot in the top 21.

''It feels surreal being back and being granted a second chance! I know this is a testimony I need to share and an incredible message: 'You're never a product of your circumstances. You're a product of your choices,' she told the packed auditorium after she made it to the list top 12.

She was clearly a fan favourite, as her winning announcement was met with wild jubilation online and offline.

‘’Natasha is beyond deserving. She was the most consistent contestant this year. She prepared for this moment and was absolutely a force going into the finale,’’ wrote a fan, @wandilemthembu, on Youtube.

''I want to fully take on these new challenges, grow and evolve even more as a woman, and simultaneously let go and enjoy every second,’’ Natasha added.

She is expected to represent South Africa at Miss Supranational 2024.