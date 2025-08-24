Israeli far-right ministers openly advocated starving Gaza’s population during a cabinet meeting, sparking a fierce confrontation with military chief Eyal Zamir over Israel’s ongoing war strategy, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday.

The clash unfolded during late Saturday discussions on “Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2,” a planned large-scale offensive accompanied by mass evacuations in Gaza City.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded harsher measures against Palestinians who remain.

“We ordered you (to carry out) a quick operation. In my opinion, you can besiege them. Whoever doesn’t evacuate, don’t let them. No water, no electricity – let them die of hunger or surrender. This is what we want, and you’re capable (of doing it),” Channel 12 quoted him as saying.

Army chief accused of hesitation

Zamir pushed back, warning that indiscriminate timelines were militarily unrealistic and dependent on battlefield conditions.

“We are operating in other areas, in Khan Younis and Rafah,” he said, stressing that “military realities required time and careful planning.”

The exchange escalated further when far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir intervened, accusing Zamir of hesitation, asking whether “you’re scared of the military advocate general.”

Smotrich then accused Zamir of defying political orders and blocking decisive action, saying: “This isn’t what the political leadership ordered. You don’t want to defeat (Hamas).”