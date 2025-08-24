WORLD
2 min read
Iran will not be 'obedient' to US demands, Supreme Leader Khamenei says
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said the current situation with the United States is "unsolvable", and that Tehran will never bow to pressure to obey Washington
Iran will not be 'obedient' to US demands, Supreme Leader Khamenei says
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says his country will stand out against the US pressure on its nuclear programme. / Photo: AP
August 24, 2025

Iran's supreme leader said the current situation with the United States was "unsolvable", and that Tehran would never bow to pressure to obey Washington, amid a standoff with Western powers over its nuclear programme, state media reported on Sunday.

Iran suspended nuclear negotiations with the United States after the US and Israel bombed its nuclear sites during a 12-day war in June.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments come after Iran and European powers agreed on Friday to resume talks to try to restart full negotiations on curbing Tehran's nuclear enrichment work.

"They want Iran to be obedient to America. The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported as saying.

Recommended

'Unsolvable'

"People who ask us not to issue slogans against the US... to have direct negotiations with the US only see appearances... This issue is unsolvable", he added.

France, Britain and Germany have said they could reactivate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a "snapback" mechanism if Tehran does not return to the table.

The European states, along with the US, say Iran is working towards developing nuclear weapons. Iran says it is only interested in developing nuclear power.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us