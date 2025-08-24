Iran's supreme leader said the current situation with the United States was "unsolvable", and that Tehran would never bow to pressure to obey Washington, amid a standoff with Western powers over its nuclear programme, state media reported on Sunday.

Iran suspended nuclear negotiations with the United States after the US and Israel bombed its nuclear sites during a 12-day war in June.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments come after Iran and European powers agreed on Friday to resume talks to try to restart full negotiations on curbing Tehran's nuclear enrichment work.

"They want Iran to be obedient to America. The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported as saying.