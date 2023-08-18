The Nigerian world-record hurdler Tobi Amusan has vowed to defend her title at the Budapest 2023 Athletics Championships after her temporary suspension was lifted by an appeals panel on Thursday.

Amosun had been suspended after missing doping tests but the panel discovered she had not violated anti-doping rules.

''I am looking forward to putting this behind me and I look forward to defending my title at next week's World Championships,'' Amusan wrote on her Instagram account.

''I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of clean sport,'' the athlete adds. The World Athletics Championships is due to start on Saturday.

Not guilty

Last month, the Nigerian hurdler went on social media to deny the allegations of doping after she missed three tests in 12 months.

Less than 48 hours before the start of the championships, the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping affairs of track and field events, announced that an appeals tribunal had overturned the decision.

In its release, the AIU said it was "disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

World Athletics said Nigeria had entered Amusan in 100-metre hurdles which will begin on Tuesday at the Budapest event.