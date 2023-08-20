BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Tunisia spent $780m on grain imports from Jan to July
Tunisia spent $780 million on grain imports in the first seven months of 2023, the government has revealed.
Tunisia spent $780m on grain imports from Jan to July
Wheat, barley and maize were the main grains Tunisia imported from foreign markets. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2023

The Tunisian government used 2.4 billion dinars ($780 million) to buy grain from foreign markets between January and July 2023.

Wheat alone took up 1.4 billion dinars ($450 million), or 57.7% of the grain imports, the country’s National Observatory of Agriculture has said.

The $780 million spent on foreign grain in the first seven months of 2023 was 4.4% higher than the grain purchases in a similar period in 2022.

Besides wheat, the other main grain imports were barley and maize, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Black Sea Grain Deal

The country spent 5.4 billion dinars ($1.75 billion) on food imports between January and July 2023, accounting for 9.8% of Tunisia’s total imports during that period.

In Africa, Tunisia was one of the leading beneficiaries of the Black Sea Grain Deal, an arrangement that allowed grain from war-hit Ukraine to be shipped out without disruption by either Russian or Ukrainian forces.

Other African countries that benefited significantly from the initiative were Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Algeria, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, according to UN data.

The Black Sea Grain deal, which expired on July 17, is yet to be renewed after Russia, a key signatory, declined to commit its renewal.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us