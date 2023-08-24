WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin breaks silence about fatal jet crash in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence about the August 23 jet crash in Tver region that killed several people.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured) and the founder of Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin were good friends in the past. / Photo: AFP
August 24, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence about the apparent death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin has said in a televised address that Wagner group, a private military company, “made a significant contribution (for Russia)” in Ukraine.

The president also said that Russia will look into the circumstances that led to the jet crash that reportedly killed Prigozhin and nine other people in Russia on Wednesday, AFP news agency reports.

Putin has extended his condolences to the families of the people killed in the crash that occurred at Tver region, some 200 kilometres northwest of the capital Moscow.

According to Putin, Prighozin was a “talented businessman”, who he had “known since the 1990s.”

Putin further said that Prigozhin was a “man of difficult fate, who made mistakes in life.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
