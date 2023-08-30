AFRICA
France monitoring situation in Gabon 'with greatest attention'
Soldiers announced that they had seized power in Gabon on Wednesday just after presidential election results were announced by the country's electoral body.
France is Gabon's former colonial ruler. Photo: AA / AA
August 30, 2023

France is following events in Gabon "with the greatest attention", Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday after army officers in the West African country announced they had deposed President Ali Bongo.

Borne's comment was the first reaction from France, the former colonial ruler of Gabon.

Its influence in Africa is seen as being undermined by a series of recent coups that have toppled friendly governments.

Since 2020, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea - all former French - colonies experienced coups.

The events in Gabon are happening barely a month after a coup in Niger, another former French colony.

The developments in these countries have fueled anti-French sentiments across the region.

