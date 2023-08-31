AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Cameroon's President Biya reshuffles top military brass
The changes come a day after soldiers in neighbouring Gabon seized power and placed President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest.
Cameroon's President Biya reshuffles top military brass
President Paul Biya rose to power in 1982. / Photo: AFP
August 31, 2023

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, one of Africa’s longest serving leaders, has made new appointments at the defense ministry affecting high-ranking military personnel.

It comes a day after soldiers in neighbouring Gabon seized power and placed President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest following Saturday's disputed elections.

Gabon's coup leaders have appointed General Brice Oligui Nguema as the country's new leader.

The changes announced by President Biya affect the defense ministry's central administrative unit, according to a decree made public on social media.

President Biya is serving a seventh term in office after rising to power in 1982. The presidential election in 2018 was marred by low turnout and claims of voter intimidation.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us