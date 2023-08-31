Cameroonian President Paul Biya, one of Africa’s longest serving leaders, has made new appointments at the defense ministry affecting high-ranking military personnel.

It comes a day after soldiers in neighbouring Gabon seized power and placed President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest following Saturday's disputed elections.

Gabon's coup leaders have appointed General Brice Oligui Nguema as the country's new leader.

The changes announced by President Biya affect the defense ministry's central administrative unit, according to a decree made public on social media.

President Biya is serving a seventh term in office after rising to power in 1982. The presidential election in 2018 was marred by low turnout and claims of voter intimidation.