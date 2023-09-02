AFRICA
Pro-coup rally in Niger to demand withdrawal of French troops
Coup supporters gathered for a rally on Saturday near a base housing French soldiers.
Nigerien have been holding anti-French protests in the wake of the coup. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2023

Thousands have rallied in the Niger capital Niamey to demand that former colonial ruler France withdraw its troops as sought by a junta which seized power in June.

The protesters gathered on Saturday near a base housing French soldiers following a call by several civic organisations hostile to the French military presence in the West African country.

They help up banners proclaiming "French army leave our country".

Niger's military regime had fired a new verbal broadside at France on Friday, accusing Paris of "blatant interference" by backing the country's ousted president, as protestors held a similar protest near a French base outside Niamey.

Scrapping agreements

President Mohamed Bazoum, a French ally elected in 2021, was detained on July 26 by members of his guard.

Relations with France, the country's former ally in its fight against a insurgency, went swiftly downhill after Paris stood by Bazoum.

On August 3, the regime announced the scrapping of military agreements with France, which has some 1,500 soldiers stationed in the country to help fight insurgency in the region - a move that Paris has ignored on the grounds of legitimacy.

The agreements cover different timeframes, although one of them dating from 2012 was set to expire within a month, according to military leaders.

'Expelled ambassador'

The military rulers have also announced the immediate "expulsion" of the French ambassador Sylvain Itte and announced it was withdrawing his diplomatic immunity. They said his presence was a threat to public order.

But French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed Itte's work in Niger and said he was in the country despite being given a 48-hour deadline to leave Niger last Friday.

