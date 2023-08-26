On Wednesday July 26, 2023, Niger became the fourth country to experience a coup in West Africa since 2020 after the military takeovers in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

This has sent shocking signals and sparked strong reactions from across the region and beyond. The coup in Niger is seen as the most complicated.

The country is strategic in terms of democracy and international counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel region.

The coup has further exposed growing rivalry between world powers with strong interests in the region. The country is rich in uranium, oil and gold.

The deposed Mohamed Bazoum was sworn into office in 2021 marking the country's first transition from one democratically elected president to another since its independence from France in 1960.

Timeline:

So much has happened since the military takeover on Wednesday July 26, and the situation remains unresolved. Here are some key events in past one month:

July 26 – President Mohamed Bazoum removed from power after soldiers blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey.

July 28 – Head of Niger’s Presidential Guard Abdourahamane Tiani declares himself Niger’s leader in a televised address.

July 30 – ECOWAS imposes sanctions, threatens military force, issues 7-day ultimatum to the coup leaders to reinstate Bazoum

July 31 - Mali and Burkina Fasowarn against military intervention saying such military force would regarded as ‘’a declaration of war.’’

July 31– Deposed President Mohamed Bazoum first seen in photo with visiting Chad’s leader Mahamat Deby

August 1– France and other Western countries start evacuation of citizens

August 3 – Visiting ECOWAS delegation led by former Nigerian head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, denied access to Bazoum and Tiani.

August 8 – Junta appoints Mohamed Lamine Zein as Prime Minister as part of the formation of a new government with a complete cabinet.

August 12 – Junta says open to talks with ECOWAS following visit by Nigerian Islamic scholars led by Sheikh Bala Lau.

August 19 – Junta leader Gen Tiani promises a return to civilian rule in three years after meeting ECOWAS delegation led by former Nigerian head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

August 22 - African Union suspends Niger from all its institutions and activities “until the effective restoration of constitutional order.''

August 25 – Niger’s junta gives French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country after failing to honour an invitation by the Nigerien foreign ministry.

Impasse continues

France's government quickly rejected the order against its ambassador Sylvain Itte, repeating that it did not recognise the military rulers' authority.

The French foreign ministry told AFP on Friday evening: "The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerian authorities."

Relations between the new regime in Niamey and several Western powers, as well as the West African bloc ECOWAS, have deteriorated since the coup on July 26.

France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been involved in the fight against insurgent forces in the Sahel region.

Paris has repeatedly backed calls by ECOWAS for the reinstatement of Bazoum. Regional bloc had threatened to use force to achieve this goal.

However, the bloc has softened its stance in recent days saying it favours diplomatic resolution of the crisis. But it rejected the junta's proposal of a three-year transition period.

The junta on its part has rebuffed ECOWAS' demand for reinstatement of ousted president Bazoum. Tensions still hang over Niger and the future of the country remains uncertain.