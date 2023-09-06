Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, who first came to power following a coup, on Wednesday announced he will run for re-election in November.

Rajoelina made the announcement at a grand ceremony held in the biggest stadium on the large Indian Ocean island, which is due to hold the presidential vote on November 9.

He first took power in 2009 on the back of a coup that ousted former president Marc Ravalomanana, who is also a candidate in the upcoming election.

After not contesting in the 2013 election due to international pressure, Rajoelina was voted back into power in 2018.

"Are you ready? I am decided" the 49-year-old leader declared in the country's capital Antananarivo.

Sporting a white suit, he said he was ready to represent people "throughout Madagascar, and to be the president of all Malagasy people.”

Dual nationality

"The Constitution allows me to run for a second term" he said on a stage decorated with flags bearing his image and with giant screens.

The head of state has in recent months been facing questions over his dual French nationality. The information was disclosed through media reports at the end of June.

Naturalised in France in 2014, under local law the president would lose his Madagascan nationality.

Without his Malagasy nationality, he can neither lead the country nor run for office. But this version of the facts is vigorously disputed by the ruling party.

Madagascar, which is often hit by devastating storms, is one of the poorest countries on the globe, despite its vast natural resources.

Some 80% of the population of 28 million people live on less than 1.92 dollars per day.