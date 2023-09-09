World leaders have been reacting to the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing hundreds and destroying buildings in the deadliest tremor to hit the country in decades.

Africa's continental body, the African Union, expresses 'great pain' over the 'tragic consequences' of the quake.

Türkiye stands with Morocco, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says. "I convey my best wishes to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake disaster in friendly and brotherly Morocco," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, wishing Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this hard day," Erdogan tweeted.

Terrible hardship

More than 800 people have been confirmed dead as rescue operations continue following the disaster with the tremor felt in neighbouring countries.

US President Joe Biden expressed his sympathy for the victims of the earthquake saying the United States was ready to provide any necessary assistance.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco," he said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship," Biden added.

"We pray that all the injured people get well soon. The entire world community is with Morocco in this difficult time and we are ready to provide them all possible assistance," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 Summit which his country is hosting.

Relentless help

Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent a "message of condolence" to Morocco state media reported, joining a chorus of international support for the North African country in the wake of a devastating earthquake.

"On September 9, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the severe earthquake in Morocco," official broadcaster CCTV said.

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the earthquake as terrible. "All my solidarity with the people of Morocco in the face of the terrible earthquake ... Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Sanchez said.

"Solidarity with Morocco and our friends, the Moroccan people after the night's terrible quake. Compassionate thoughts for the victims and their families and admiration for the work of rescue crews who relentlessly help the injured," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.