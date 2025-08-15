AFRICA
Ghana holds state funeral for officials killed in helicopter crash
Authorities say the funeral on Friday will be largely a military service led by the Ghana Armed Forces.
The funeral service involves military activities as a mark of honour to the Ghana helicopter crash victims. / Ghana News Agency
August 15, 2025

Ghana is set to bid farewell to officials killed in a military helicopter crash, which occurred in the Ashanti region last week.

A state funeral is to be held on Friday at the Forecourt of the State House in capital Accra, a gathering that will bring together Ghana's leadership, the bereaved families, and citizens from all walks of life to honour the memory of the fallen, Ghana News Agency reports.

Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah is among those to be buried on Friday. Following a funeral service, the bodies of six victims are to be interred at the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo, near Burma Camp.

Ghana’s deputy chief of staff in charge of operations, Stan Dogbey, announced the arrangements for the state funeral, which will involve military service led by the Ghana Armed Forces.

The funerals of Minister of Environment, Science and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru Mohammed took place on August 10.

The victims

The helicopter accident claimed the lives of eight people, including Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The victims were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme in Obuasi when their helicopter went down on August 6, 2025.

Calls for healing

Ghana recently concluded three days of national mourning with a memorial ceremony held last Saturday evening at the forecourt of the State House.

President John Dramani Mahama, in a statement urged Ghanaians "to move from grieving to accepting the loss," describing the crash as "unpredictable and violent."

Mahama also implored the nation "to transform the sorrow into a catalyst for action and dedication to the ideals the eight compatriots stood for."

