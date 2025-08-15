Ghana is set to bid farewell to officials killed in a military helicopter crash, which occurred in the Ashanti region last week.

A state funeral is to be held on Friday at the Forecourt of the State House in capital Accra, a gathering that will bring together Ghana's leadership, the bereaved families, and citizens from all walks of life to honour the memory of the fallen, Ghana News Agency reports.

Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah is among those to be buried on Friday. Following a funeral service, the bodies of six victims are to be interred at the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo, near Burma Camp.

Ghana’s deputy chief of staff in charge of operations, Stan Dogbey, announced the arrangements for the state funeral, which will involve military service led by the Ghana Armed Forces.

The funerals of Minister of Environment, Science and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru Mohammed took place on August 10.

The victims

The helicopter accident claimed the lives of eight people, including Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.