African leaders have endorsed a peace process to resolve the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with Botswana’s former President Mokgweetsi Masisi appointed to a panel of facilitators mandated to steer the inclusive dialogue.

The developments were announced on Thursday in a communique following a virtual extraordinary joint summit the previous day of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit, which was co-chaired by Kenyan President and EAC chairperson William Ruto and Zimbabwean President and SADC chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa, called for the immediate mobilisation of resources, including for humanitarian support, to be centralised and coordinated by the African Union Commission (AUC).

"The AUC will work with all other ongoing initiatives and stakeholders and inform them on the alignment of the African-led process. The joint extraordinary summit endorsed the terms of reference for the African Union (AU) mediator and the EAC-SADC panel of facilitators' consolidated African-led process and called for the AUC to endorse and lead its implementation," the communique said in part.