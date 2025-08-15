AFRICA
2 min read
African leaders back renewed push for peace in eastern DRC
Botswana's former president appointed to panel of facilitators to steer inclusive dialogue
African leaders back renewed push for peace in eastern DRC
Leaders commended efforts by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for embracing the route of dialogue. / Others
August 15, 2025

African leaders have endorsed a peace process to resolve the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with Botswana’s former President Mokgweetsi Masisi appointed to a panel of facilitators mandated to steer the inclusive dialogue.

The developments were announced on Thursday in a communique following a virtual extraordinary joint summit the previous day of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit, which was co-chaired by Kenyan President and EAC chairperson William Ruto and Zimbabwean President and SADC chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa, called for the immediate mobilisation of resources, including for humanitarian support, to be centralised and coordinated by the African Union Commission (AUC).

"The AUC will work with all other ongoing initiatives and stakeholders and inform them on the alignment of the African-led process. The joint extraordinary summit endorsed the terms of reference for the African Union (AU) mediator and the EAC-SADC panel of facilitators' consolidated African-led process and called for the AUC to endorse and lead its implementation," the communique said in part.

Recommended
RELATEDTRT Global - DRC condemns killing of 'over 300 civilians by M23 rebels'

It said the summit commended efforts by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for embracing the route of dialogue to address the conflict between the Congolese army and M23 rebels, which intensified in early 2025.

Joining Masisi on the panel of facilitators are former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former Central African Republic (CAR) President Catherine Samba-Panza and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us