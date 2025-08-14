Founded on August 14, 2001, under Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has marked 24 years in Turkish politics, winning every general election it has participated in.

On the party’s 24th anniversary, AK Party Deputy Chairperson Faruk Acar announced that new members would be joining the party during the celebrations.

Speaking at a press briefing, Acar emphasised that despite being 24 years old, the party remains dynamic and committed to its vision and mission.

He described the AK Party not merely as a political organisation but as a popular movement, adding, “perhaps it's worth sharing that, unlike the 24th anniversary, we will continue our journey with the strength we draw from the streets and the support we receive from the nation”.

“For the first time in our 25th year, we will enter a one-year campaign period. The purpose of this campaign, which starts tomorrow, is to share with our nation and remind them of what a party that has been around for over a quarter-century has accomplished over the past 25 years, where it has impacted Türkiye and the millions of works and projects it has developed.”

Established on August 14, 2001, AK Party burst onto the political stage under the leadership of Erdogan, who was then the mayor of Istanbul. He was first elected Prime Minister in 2003 and has served as President since 2014.