AFRICA
1 min read
At least 25 people buried after goldmine collapses in northern Tanzania
Rescue operations are ongoing at a Tanzanian mine which collapsed and buried at least 25 people, the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Thursday.
At least 25 people buried after goldmine collapses in northern Tanzania
At least 25 people have been buried after a gold mine recently collapsed in northwestern Tanzania. / Photo: Reuters
August 14, 2025

Rescue operations were ongoing at a Tanzanian mine which collapsed three days ago, burying at least 25 people, the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Thursday.

The accident on Monday occurred as maintenance was being conducted at the Nyandolwa gold mine in northwestern Shinyanga Region, roughly 200 kilometres north of the capital, Dodoma.

In a statement posted on X, Hassan said that "25 of our compatriots working at the mine were buried under debris."

She expressed her "great sadness" over the accident, and said that security agencies would assist emergency service providers to "expedite the ongoing rescue operation."

Tragic incidents

Recommended

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Mboni Mhita urged for patience.

"Nobody expected this accident to happen, let's remain calm and continue supporting rescue efforts," she said at the scene.

"The buried people were conducting maintenance in the shafts," she said.

In January last year, 22 miners died in a landslide at another gold mine in the north of the country, after it was hit by torrential rain.

And in January 2017, 15 people were rescued after being trapped underground for two days after their mine collapsed.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us