Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has castigated the West’s double standards on Israel’s war on Gaza, saying that their selective outrage has undermined the credibility of an international order purportedly founded upon principles and rules.
In an op-ed published by Doha-based news platform Al Jazeera, Erdogan said Western powers adopted an ambivalent approach to Gaza while rushing to act in other crises.
“It is a fact that had the swift and comprehensive sensitivity shown towards the crisis in Ukraine also been displayed in the face of the atrocities in Gaza, the landscape we confront today would be entirely different,” he said.
In its 679th day, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed nearly 62,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Israel has dropped more than 85,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza since October 2023, reducing the entire enclave to dust. A months-long aid blockade has caused widespread starvation in Gaza, killing so far at least 239 people.
“Israel’s ability to act without the slightest sanction has accelerated the erosion of international law and human rights norms. The crisis in Gaza stands before us as a litmus test of whether the international community is willing and able to uphold the most fundamental human values,” Erdogan said.
Instead of a mere conflict, the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza should be regarded as a “deepening humanitarian catastrophe” that wounds the collective conscience of humanity, he added.
“I have openly defined Israel’s attacks and policy of collective punishment — in flagrant disregard for international law — as genocide,” he said.
Israeli bombing has rendered Gaza uninhabitable, with nearly all homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship for a population of 2.1 million reduced to rubble amid a total collapse of essential services like health care and electricity.
“Hunger, thirst, and the threat of epidemic disease are propelling Gaza towards a total humanitarian collapse…This picture is not only the mark of war, but also a stark testament to a systematic policy of annihilation,” he said.
Key to peace: Two-state solution
Erdogan called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, leading to the opening of humanitarian corridors to ensure the unimpeded delivery of food, water, and medical aid.
Türkiye stands ready to serve as an actor in shaping this process, he said. He demanded that war crimes and human rights violations be investigated before the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.
He said the reconstruction of Gaza must not be confined to rebuilding destroyed structures. Instead, the reconstruction drive must evolve into a comprehensive process that safeguards the Palestinians’ rights to education, health care, infrastructure, economic development, and political representation.
He emphasised that this process should be conducted with the direct participation of the local population and under the oversight of the United Nations and regional organisations.
“The foundation of lasting peace lies in the recognition of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with its territorial integrity safeguarded. A two-state solution is the sole key to peace and stability in the region,” he said.
According to the Turkish president, the violence in Gaza threatens not only the Palestinian people but also the stability of the entire region. Tensions between Israel and Iran heighten the risk of a broader conflict, with the potential to disrupt the security balance from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Gulf.
“The deepening of the crisis poses serious threats in the form of new waves of displacement, increased radicalisation, and risks to energy security,” he said, noting that the Gaza crisis is a matter of strategic importance for global security and peace.
He highlighted the resolute, consistent, and principled stance adopted by Ankara to end the atrocities in Gaza. Referring to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, and civil society organisations, he said Turkish aid workers are working actively on the ground despite all obstacles.
“History is bearing witness to those who took action and to those who turned away from the cruelty in Gaza. Gaza has no time to lose… The future of humanity will be shaped by the courage of the steps we take today,” he said.