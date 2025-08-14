Senior officials from more than 30 countries and international bodies on Thursday urged an immediate halt to the siege of El Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur region.
A joint statement warned that hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped without food, water, or medical care as fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces continues.
“All parties to the conflict are responsible for the protection of civilians in Darfur and Kordofan,” the joint statement said.
“This cannot continue," it added.
Deaths, cholera rattle El Fasher
According to the signatories, which include top officials from the UK, Canada, Spain, Norway, Sweden, and the EU, “all trade routes and supply lines have been cut off, and humanitarian organisations have been unable to deliver lifesaving aid for over a year.”
They said famine, first confirmed in camps near El Fasher in August 2024, “has spread since and is expected to spread further during the current lean season.”
More than 60 people have reportedly died from malnutrition in the past week, while “rising cases of cholera exacerbate the worst effects of malnutrition.”
The statement condemned “horrific violations” of international humanitarian law, including “alarming rates of conflict-related sexual violence,” attacks on markets and hospitals, and mass killings.
War crimes
It cited reports that “over 1,500 civilians are said to have been killed” in the Zamzam displacement camp in April, and that at least 40 civilians died in a recent attack on the Abu Shouk camp.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said there are “reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been, and continue to be, committed in Darfur.”
The officials called on the RSF and its allies “to halt the siege on El Fasher,” under Security Council Resolution 2736, and “to grant a humanitarian pause for rapid, safe and unconditional humanitarian access to the people in need and safe passage of civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis.”
They also urged the Sudanese Armed Forces “to renew their agreement to this humanitarian pause” and “to permanently open the Adre border crossing point for humanitarian actors” while lifting “bureaucratic impediments” to aid delivery.
'Standing with the people of Sudan'
“We stand with the people of Sudan and humanitarian organisations, local and international, who are working tirelessly and under extremely challenging conditions to assist them,” the statement added.
“Civilians must be protected, and humanitarian access must be granted. Accountability must be ensured.”