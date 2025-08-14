Senior officials from more than 30 countries and international bodies on Thursday urged an immediate halt to the siege of El Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur region.

A joint statement warned that hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped without food, water, or medical care as fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces continues.

“All parties to the conflict are responsible for the protection of civilians in Darfur and Kordofan,” the joint statement said.

“This cannot continue," it added.

Deaths, cholera rattle El Fasher

According to the signatories, which include top officials from the UK, Canada, Spain, Norway, Sweden, and the EU, “all trade routes and supply lines have been cut off, and humanitarian organisations have been unable to deliver lifesaving aid for over a year.”

They said famine, first confirmed in camps near El Fasher in August 2024, “has spread since and is expected to spread further during the current lean season.”

More than 60 people have reportedly died from malnutrition in the past week, while “rising cases of cholera exacerbate the worst effects of malnutrition.”

The statement condemned “horrific violations” of international humanitarian law, including “alarming rates of conflict-related sexual violence,” attacks on markets and hospitals, and mass killings.