President Cyril Ramaphosa's office criticised South Africa's top general on Thursday for reported comments about solidarity with Iran as unhelpful during the process of resetting ties with the United States.

The foreign ministry has also condemned South African National Defence Force chief General Rudzani Maphwanya for his statements during a recently-ended trip to Iran, and a leading political party has called for his court-martial.

Pretoria is working to improve its ties with Washington, with the aim of reaching a new trade deal that will avoid 30% tariffs on its exports.

"We are in a process of managing a very delicate exercise of resetting diplomatic relations with the United States," Ramaphosa's spokesperson said at a media briefing.

'Not helpful'