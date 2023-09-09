Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed over 1,000 people, authorities said on Saturday.

It caused widespread damage and sent terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.

The magnitude 7.0 quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

Strongest-quake ever

It is the strongest-ever quake to hit the North African kingdom, and one expert described it as the region's "biggest in more than 120 years".

"Where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are simply not constructed robustly enough... so many collapse, resulting in high casualties," said Bill McGuire, professor emeritus at Britain's University College London.

Updated interior ministry figures on Saturday showed the quake killed at least 1,037 people, the vast majority in Al-Haouz, the epicentre, and Taroudant provinces.

Another 1,204 people were injured, including 721 in a critical condition, the ministry said.

The ministry also recorded deaths in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir and the Casablanca area.

Minaret collapsed

Footage on social media showed part of a minaret collapsed on Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakesh's old town.

An AFP correspondent saw hundreds of people flocking to the square to spend the night for fear of aftershocks, some with blankets while others slept on the ground.

The interior ministry said authorities have "mobilised all the necessary resources to intervene and help the affected areas".

The regional blood transfusion centre in Marrakesh called on residents to donate blood for those injured.

The army has set up a field hospital in Moulay Brahim and deployed "significant human and logistical reso urces" to support search and rescue efforts in Al-Haouz, state news agency MAP said.

World support

Foreign leaders have expressed their condolences and many offered assistance, including Israel with which Morocco normalised relations in 2020.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation".

Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed "deep grief for the victims" and hope that "the Moroccan government and people will be able to overcome the impact of this disaster", according to Beijing's state media.

Pope Francis expressed "his profound solidarity with those who are touched in the flesh and heart by this tragedy".

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Algeria, where the Algerian Civil Defence said it had not caused any damage or casualties.