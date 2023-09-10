AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia 'completes' filling of mega dam
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says his government has completed filling a mega dam that caused a dispute with Ethiopia’s neighbours Sudan and Egypt.
Ethiopia 'completes' filling of mega dam
Construction of the massive $4.2 billion dam in Ethiopia began in 2011. / Photo: AFP
September 10, 2023

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that Ethiopia has completed the filling of its Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile, a source of regional tensions with downstream Egypt and Sudan.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the successful completion of the fourth and final filling of the Renaissance Dam," Abiy said on Sunday in a message on X, formerly Twitter, which comes as negotiation between the three countries resumed August 27.

"There was a lot of challenge, we were many times dragged to go backwards. We had an internal challenge and external pressure. We've reached (this stage) by coping together with God," he said.

"I believe that we will finish what we have planned next," he said.

Regional dispute

Considered vital by Addis Ababa, the massive $4.2-billion dam has been at the centre of a regional dispute ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011, with Egypt fearing it will slash its share of Nile water.

The current talks, which resumed after nearly two and a half years, aim to reach an agreement that "takes into account the interests and concerns of the three countries," Egyptian irrigation minister Hani Sewilam said, urging “an end to unilateral measures.”

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us