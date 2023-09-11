AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan online figure Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel
Andrew Kibe, an online celebrity in Kenya, has lost his YouTube page that had more than 470,000 followers.
It is suspected that violation of community guidelines led to the striking of Kenyan Andrew Kibe’s YouTube page. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2023

Andrew Kibe, an online celebrity in Kenya, has lost his YouTube page.

Kibe had more than 470,000 followers on YouTube, when his channel was barred on Monday.

“This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else,” YouTube responds when a search of Kibe’s channel is made.

It remains unclear why the channel was removed from YouTube.

Violation of YouTube’s community guidelines and policies, including misleading content, copyright infringement, nudity and cyberbullying, are some of the leading causes of channel strikes.

Polarising figure

“A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three community guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines. When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed,” YouTube says.

Kibe was a polarising figure on the platform, verbally attacking other celebrities or using harsh language, attracting negative reviews from complainants.

He hosted a current affairs podcast on YouTube, where he branded himself as a hypermasculine person, regularly speaking about male stereotypical behaviour.

Kibe previously worked as a presenter for leading radio stations in Kenya, including Kiss FM and NRG Radio.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
