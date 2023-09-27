AFRICA
South Sudan’s Kiir reappoints wife of VP Machar as minister
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has reappointed the wife of Vice President Riek Machar as a cabinet minister.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has reappointed the wife of Vice President Riek Machar to the cabinet as a minister.

Angelina Teny, who served as defence minister from 2020, was sacked in March 2023, a decision that was criticised by Machar’s camp as "unilateral" in nature. Also fired at the time, was Interior Minister Mahmoud Solomon.

On March 29, Kiir named General Chon Thon Balok as the defence minister, replacing Teny. Balok is affiliated with Kiir’s party.

More than six months later, Kiir has reappointed Teny as the interior minister.

Fierce rivals

Under a 2018 transitional period agreement, Kiir and Machar, who were fierce rivals, agreed that the defence ministry would be filled by Machar’s side.

In a statement read out on state television on Tuesday, Kiir said Teny assumes her new role with immediate effect.

Kiir leads the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Government (SPLM) Party, while Machar heads the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO).

