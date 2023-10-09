Nigerian singer Michael Adeayo Olayinka, known popularly as Ruger, has expressed sadness at the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, calling for ‘peace and love.’

Ruger had performed at a packed concert in Israel and departed the country just before the conflict erupted.

He took to his Instagram page on Sunday evening to assure fans that he was safe. ‘’It started as soon as I and my team took off from Tel Aviv to head back home. So guys! I really appreciate your concern. I’m safe,’’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘’But please, we need peace in the world right now! We don’t want innocent people dying. We just want to live and love,’’ he said. This comes as world leaders continue to urge an end to hostilities between Hamas and Israel.

Back on tour

International flights to and from Israel have been cancelled affecting thousands of travellers following the outbreak of violence.

Ruger had earlier posted that he was happy to be back on tour after taking a ''deserved'' rest.

‘’I’m so happy to be back on the road doing what I love—seeing the people that love me and giving them back my love and dedication. I pray God continues to give me strength and success,’’ he wrote on Instagram as he updated fans of his upcoming concert in the country.

The United Nations says the number of displaced Gaza residents has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas following the group’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

As of late Sunday, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit.

Several Israeli news outlets, citing rescue service officials, said at least 700 people had been killed in Israel.