AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Uganda to air names of people defaulting on state loans
The Ugandan government has announced plans to broadcast the names of people defaulting on state loans.
Uganda to air names of people defaulting on state loans
The Ugandan government, under a special programme, gives loans to groups of people at an interest rate of 8% per annum. / Photo: Getty Images
October 19, 2023

The Ugandan government has announced plans to broadcast the names of people who took government loans but defaulted on payment.

In 2019, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni rolled out the wealth and job creation programme, locally known as Emyooga.

Emyooga targets to transform nearly 70% of Ugandan homesteads from subsistence consumption to market-oriented production to improve the families' incomes and create jobs.

The government therefore gives loans to groups of people under the informal sector at an interest rate of 8% per annum.

Threats of arrest

The state is however concerned that some people or certain groups have defaulted on payment.

Speaking in the town of Teso in northeast Uganda on Wednesday, state microfinance minister Haruna Kyeyune said that he had instructed all regional district commissioners to "air the names of all defaulters on local radio stations."

Kyeyune also threatened defaulters with arrests "in 30 days’ time."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us