The Ugandan government has announced plans to broadcast the names of people who took government loans but defaulted on payment.

In 2019, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni rolled out the wealth and job creation programme, locally known as Emyooga.

Emyooga targets to transform nearly 70% of Ugandan homesteads from subsistence consumption to market-oriented production to improve the families' incomes and create jobs.

The government therefore gives loans to groups of people under the informal sector at an interest rate of 8% per annum.

Threats of arrest

The state is however concerned that some people or certain groups have defaulted on payment.

Speaking in the town of Teso in northeast Uganda on Wednesday, state microfinance minister Haruna Kyeyune said that he had instructed all regional district commissioners to "air the names of all defaulters on local radio stations."

Kyeyune also threatened defaulters with arrests "in 30 days’ time."