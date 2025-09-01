The British Embassy in Cairo has announced the temporary closure of its main building after Egyptian authorities removed security barriers outside its premises in the Garden City district.
The embassy confirmed the move in a statement released on its official social media channels on Sunday.
“On Sunday 31 August security barriers outside the British Embassy in Cairo were removed by the Egyptian authorities. The main Embassy building will be closed while the impact of these changes is reviewed,” the statement read.
No date was given for when the embassy will reopen.
The Egyptian authorities did not immediately commented on the embassy closure.
Despite the closure, the embassy said consular services remain available. Emergency assistance can be reached by telephone, while individuals with pre-scheduled appointments are advised to call for further guidance on accessing the embassy services.
The move by the UK follows the arrest of an Egyptian activist, Ahmed Abdel Qader, who confronted some protesters attempting to storm the Egyptian embassy in London last week, according to Egypt’s Daily News. He was later released by British authorities.
In 2015, the British Embassy in Cairo suspended public services for nine for security reasons.