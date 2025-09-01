The British Embassy in Cairo has announced the temporary closure of its main building after Egyptian authorities removed security barriers outside its premises in the Garden City district.

The embassy confirmed the move in a statement released on its official social media channels on Sunday.

“On Sunday 31 August security barriers outside the British Embassy in Cairo were removed by the Egyptian authorities. The main Embassy building will be closed while the impact of these changes is reviewed,” the statement read.

No date was given for when the embassy will reopen.

The Egyptian authorities did not immediately commented on the embassy closure.