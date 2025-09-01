AFRICA
1 min read
UK closes embassy in Cairo as Egyptian authorities remove security barriers
The embassy says the move follows removal of security barriers by the Egyptian authorities.
UK closes embassy in Cairo as Egyptian authorities remove security barriers
Despite the closure, the embassy said consular services remain available. / Getty Images
September 1, 2025

The British Embassy in Cairo has announced the temporary closure of its main building after Egyptian authorities removed security barriers outside its premises in the Garden City district.

The embassy confirmed the move in a statement released on its official social media channels on Sunday.

“On Sunday 31 August security barriers outside the British Embassy in Cairo were removed by the Egyptian authorities. The main Embassy building will be closed while the impact of these changes is reviewed,” the statement read.

No date was given for when the embassy will reopen.

The Egyptian authorities did not immediately commented on the embassy closure.

Recommended

Despite the closure, the embassy said consular services remain available. Emergency assistance can be reached by telephone, while individuals with pre-scheduled appointments are advised to call for further guidance on accessing the embassy services.

The move by the UK follows the arrest of an Egyptian activist, Ahmed Abdel Qader, who confronted some protesters attempting to storm the Egyptian embassy in London last week, according to Egypt’s Daily News. He was later released by British authorities.

In 2015, the British Embassy in Cairo suspended public services for nine for security reasons.

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us