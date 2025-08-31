The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has been sworn in as the head of a parallel government in Sudan.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition led by the RSF, said Dagalo took the oath of office in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State in western Sudan.

It said Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu was sworn in as Dagalo’s deputy, along with members of a 13-seat presidential council.

On July 26, the coalition announced the formation of a parallel government, led by Dagalo.

Political charter signed in Kenya