Benin's ruling coalition has picked Economy Minister Romuald Wadagni as its candidate for the 2026 presidential election, Wadagni and party officials told AFP on Sunday.

The current head of state, President Patrice Talon, who has been in power since 2016, has maintained that he will not seek a third term, in line with the constitution.

The presidential majority is made up of several parties, including the Republican Bloc (BR) and the Progressive Union for Renewal (UP-R).

"Romuald Wadagni is the candidate of the parliamentary and presidential majority. He is the candidate of each one of us. He is my candidate," said UP-R president Joseph Djogbenou in a statement.

Unanimous decision

Several officials from the two parties said the choice of Wadagni was unanimous and had been made during a closed session at Talon's residence overnight from Saturday to Sunday

Wadagni, 49, is widely seen as one of Talon's closest collaborators since he came to power.