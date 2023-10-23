The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) say it will resume peace talks with paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) this week in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The move comes after an SAF delegation withdrew from talks in July that were sponsored by the US and Saudi Arabia.

The Deputy Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Lieutenant Gen. Shams Aldin Alkabashi, said the army had received an official invitation from the mediators and confirmed that the talks would resume Thursday.

“The talks will begin with humanitarian issues, including the delivery of assistance to the war zones. The second phase will involve the discussion of a cease-fire, and the final stage will concern the political track of trying to put an end to the war in the country,” he said.

Thousands impacted

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands injured since war broke out in the country on April 15 this year between the SAF and RSF. ​​​​​​​

Lieutenant-General Shams al-Din al-Kabashi has resurfaced after a long absence from the limelight.

Kabashi, who was stationed at the General Command of SAF headquarters in the capital Khartoum, emerged in the northern town of Wadi Sayyidna on Saturday.

Last month, commander of the army rival, Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said his group was ready for negotiations to end the deadly conflict which started in April.

Previous peace talks collapsed with the warring parties violating ceasefire agreements.