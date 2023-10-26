AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Detained former Nigerian anti-graft boss Bawa freed
Abdulrasheed Bawa was arrested by the Nigerian secret police, the DSS, in June as part of investigations into the activities of the anti-corruption agency.
Abdulrasheed Bawa was suspended and subsequently detained in June. Photo: EFCC/X / Others
October 26, 2023

Former head of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has been released by the country's secret police.

The former anti-corruption boss has been in detention since June as the authorities investigate alleged corruption at the agency.

This followed his suspension by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who came to power at the end of May. The presidency had said he was suspended indefinitely over ''weighty allegations.''

More than four months after his detention and questioning by the Department of State Services, the authorities freed Bawa on Wednesday evening.

''The DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa,'' Peter Afunanya, spokesperson for the Department of State Services said in a statement, without giving details. Mr Bawa has not been formally charged.

New anti-corruption boss

The EFCC, one of the most powerful government agencies in Nigeria, is tasked with investigating and prosecuting graft in Africa's largest oil exporter and biggest economy, which has grappled with endemic corruption for decades.

Earlier this month, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu nominated a replacement of the detained head of the anti-graft agency.

The nominee, Ola Olukoyede, is a former chief of staff to the previous head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Olukoyede's nomination must be confirmed by the Nigerian Senate before his appointment can officially take effect.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
