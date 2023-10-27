A WhatsApp account belonging to a a top official at Malawi's ministry of information has been hijacked, the government said.

It's unclear when the account of the director of information was compromised, but the alleged fraudster was now impersonating him, the ministry said in a statement.

Hacking is a crime in Malawi and offenders face fines and seven years’ imprisonment.

"The public is being advised to ignore any suspicious information and tricks in form of soliciting of money or any favours," it said.