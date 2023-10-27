AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Malawian top official's WhatsApp account hijacked
It's unclear when the account of the director of information was compromised, but the alleged fraudster was now impersonating him.
Malawian top official's WhatsApp account hijacked
WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform among Malawians. / Photo: AA
October 27, 2023

A WhatsApp account belonging to a a top official at Malawi's ministry of information has been hijacked, the government said.

It's unclear when the account of the director of information was compromised, but the alleged fraudster was now impersonating him, the ministry said in a statement.

Hacking is a crime in Malawi and offenders face fines and seven years’ imprisonment.

"The public is being advised to ignore any suspicious information and tricks in form of soliciting of money or any favours," it said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us